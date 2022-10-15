ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

ENI Trading Down 1.2 %

E opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

ENI Dividend Announcement

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 11.43%. Equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

