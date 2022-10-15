ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.88

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 24875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
