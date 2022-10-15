Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $10.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.87. 2,896,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.76 and its 200-day moving average is $226.84. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

