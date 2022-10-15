Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Entain in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,160.57.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Performance

Entain stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Entain has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.