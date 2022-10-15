Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Entergy Trading Down 0.5 %

ETR stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after buying an additional 581,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after buying an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

