Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVA. Raymond James raised Enviva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Enviva Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of EVA stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 1,777,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. Enviva has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $91.06.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,488,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,949,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,488,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,949,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 297,866 shares of company stock worth $15,100,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

