EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

