Ergo Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00011565 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $135.25 million and $841,622.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00268698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00120206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00735424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00567526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00256382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,013,457 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

