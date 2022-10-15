Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $22.91 or 0.00119738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and $307.84 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023324 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00268927 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00735557 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00569329 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00257038 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00268594 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,388,581 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
