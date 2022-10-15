ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Up 4.4%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

