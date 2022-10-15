Euro Coin Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $74.27 million and $331,610.00 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00005086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.81 or 0.27430641 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 76,345,721 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars.

