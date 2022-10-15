Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 9,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of -0.18. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

