Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 21.9 %

OTCMKTS EVTZF traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $8.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

