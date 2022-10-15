Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at BTIG Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.