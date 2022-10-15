Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €16.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €17.70 ($18.06) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.85.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

