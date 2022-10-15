Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 2,097,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

