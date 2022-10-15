ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.71.

ExlService Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

