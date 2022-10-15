Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Up 109.3% in September

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the September 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.7 days.

Extendicare Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.92. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 6.89%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

