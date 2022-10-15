Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

