Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Oct 15th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.31. 129,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,596. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

