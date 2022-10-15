Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.10.

NYSE FN traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.31. 129,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,596. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

