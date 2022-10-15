Factom (FCT) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

Factom (FCT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Factom has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Factom has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $642.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.50 or 0.27403291 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010703 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,449,791 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Factom

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

