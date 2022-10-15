FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE FDS traded down $14.48 on Wednesday, hitting $394.58. The stock had a trading volume of 277,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

