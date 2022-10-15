Fantom 24 Hour Volume Hits $57.94 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $515.93 million and $57.94 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

