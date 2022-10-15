FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FAT Brands Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of FATBB stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

