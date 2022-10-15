FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

