Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Trimmed by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance
FTEC stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 269,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,857. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.70.
