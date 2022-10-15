FidoMeta (FMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $232.69 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $55,465.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01551265 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

