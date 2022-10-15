Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 83.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,556,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 372,158 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

