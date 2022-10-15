Filecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $134.76 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.22 or 0.00027342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $134.76 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 298,706,086 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

