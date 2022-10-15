Financial Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sentage and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sentage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Crescent Capital BDC
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.94%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Sentage.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Sentage has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sentage and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentage
|$2.26 million
|2.84
|-$1.09 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Crescent Capital BDC
|$93.99 million
|4.34
|$83.63 million
|$1.51
|8.75
Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.
Profitability
This table compares Sentage and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentage
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Crescent Capital BDC
|43.62%
|8.00%
|3.96%
Summary
Crescent Capital BDC beats Sentage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sentage
Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
