Financial Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sentage and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sentage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.94%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Sentage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

7.5% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sentage has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sentage and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $2.26 million 2.84 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.34 $83.63 million $1.51 8.75

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96%

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Sentage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

(Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.