Financial Comparison: IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and IF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 0.88 $29.57 million $2.62 8.76 IF Bancorp $30.30 million 2.06 $5.78 million $1.85 10.35

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 14.54% 10.55% 1.03% IF Bancorp 19.09% 7.17% 0.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats IF Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. The company operates 15 branches. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. As of August 31, 2021, it operated a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.