Financial Contrast: CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) & ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$8.83 million ($0.13) -0.09 ANI Pharmaceuticals $216.14 million 2.68 -$42.60 million ($4.30) -7.73

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANI Pharmaceuticals. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -253.70% ANI Pharmaceuticals -25.32% 3.68% 1.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannaPharmaRX and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.57%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats CannaPharmaRX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

(Get Rating)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.