Financial Survey: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) vs. Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 22.10% N/A N/A Community Trust Bancorp 33.81% 12.02% 1.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 1.76 $9.53 million $2.88 9.55 Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.21 $87.94 million $4.52 9.46

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.