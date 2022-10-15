First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 158,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,696. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 171.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 117,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 309.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 552.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 72,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

