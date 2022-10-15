First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in September

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,834,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 3,635,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FQVLF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 40,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

