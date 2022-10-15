First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 16.4 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $110.79 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

