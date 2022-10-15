First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 87.5% in September

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

FSFG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.94. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

