First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FTHI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,182. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

