First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Position Lifted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 453,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

