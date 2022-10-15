First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.14

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 61.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.