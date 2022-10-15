First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 498.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 437,746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,787,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 749.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,991 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.54. 38,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,647. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

