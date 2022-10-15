First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.56

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.56 and last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 24866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.