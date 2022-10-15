First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.56

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.56 and last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 24866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

