First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after acquiring an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,109. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
