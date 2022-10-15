First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 2.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 418,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

