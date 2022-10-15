First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,484 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

