First United Co. (FUNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 1st

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

First United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First United has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First United has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

