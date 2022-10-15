FlatQube (QUBE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,528.00

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00018971 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $54.34 million and approximately $10,528.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.63744174 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,968.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

