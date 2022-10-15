Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Flex Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,455. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. Flex has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Flex by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,367,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 749,109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

