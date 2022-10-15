Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of FSI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

