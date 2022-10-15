Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FLO stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. 1,876,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,398. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after buying an additional 10,843,744 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

